Man gunned down near Houston's River Oaks neighborhood possibly linked to rapper, records show

As police and the FBI search for leads after a shooting in River Oaks, Eyewitness News is looking at records and social media posts that may link the victim's identity to a rapper.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man gunned down in River Oaks Thursday night in what Houston police Chief Troy Finner said was a targeted attack has now been identified.

According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the victim is 26-year-old Darrell Gentry. Online reports say he is a rapper who goes by the name of BTB Savage.

Although investigators will not confirm it on the record, an online business filing shows that Gentry is the managing member of an LLC under the name BTB Savage Entertainment.

In a lengthy interview with VLAD TV that went viral earlier this week, BTB Savage described what he said was a self-defense shooting in San Antonio weeks ago.

He said a man tried to rob him in his own home. Instead, he and his girlfriend fought back and killed the would-be robber. In the interview, he said he showed no mercy, saying he told the suspect, who was pleading for help, "I don't give a (expletive) about you. You're going to die."

And when the interviewer asked if he was concerned about retaliation, he said, "they might do what they do, but I'm going to get active. That's all that it is."

On Thursday afternoon, BTB Savage posted two selfies on social media showing him standing in the middle of a bloody crime scene.

The shooting that killed Gentry happened at about 6 p.m. on Mid Lane near River Oaks.

"I can tell you, there was a number of shots fired, as evident by the number of casings on the ground. We do believe this was targeted," Finner said Thursday night.

The victim's white Mercedes was riddled with bullet holes, and nothing was reportedly stolen.

Two men in all black and in a vehicle boxed the victim's car in, police said. They fired upon him and then took off. The rapper, who has a 4-year-old son, died at the scene.

Gentry's parents were notified about his death.

Houston police have announced no arrests.

