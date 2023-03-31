"Right across the street we've got million dollar homes. Definitely didn't expect it in this part of Houston," one man who works nearby and heard the shots said.

People who work, live in River Oaks shocked to learn of alleged targeted shooting that left man dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspects involved in a deadly shooting in River Oaks Thursday evening are still on the run, police say.

The shooting happened at about 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Mid Lane, not far from the River Oaks District shopping center.

According to Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner, officers responded to the scene and found a victim in his 20s dead in a white Mercedes.

The folks ABC13 spoke to who live and work in the area were surprised it happened there.

So far, not much has been released about the suspects. Police tells us they got away in a black Subaru and that they were wearing black hoodies.

The suspects allegedly took off down San Felipe but it's unclear which direction they went.

Finner made it clear last night that they do believe this was a targeted shooting. Several shots were fired, and there were dozens of evidence markers all over the street.

ABC13 spoke to a man who says he was at work nearby when he heard the shots.

"I heard rapid succession of gunshots. We had assumed it was construction because we've got lobby renovations going on but turns out, it was gunfire," Dawson Smith said. "Right across the street we've got million dollar homes. Definitely didn't expect it in this part of Houston."

Smith said there were so many shots fired so quickly that he and his coworkers really thought at first it was a jackhammer.

Though police are saying it seems to be a targeted shooting, people were shocked it happened in the area. According to the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, that area has among the lowest murder rates in the city.

We checked in with HPD Friday morning, and so far, they did not have a further suspect description to share.

