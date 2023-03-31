HPD investigating deadly shooting scene in Houston's Galleria area

SkyEye captured an active investigation on Mid Lane in the Galleria area, where police say someone was killed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Galleria area.

SkyEye was over the scene on Thursday in the 2100 block of Mid Lane, where multiple law enforcement officers, including one wearing an FBI jacket, were spotted surrounding the area.

Houston police said they received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding the shooting.

At the scene, officers found one person dead with a gunshot wound.

It's not immediately clear what happened or if anyone else was injured. Police did not release details of whether or not a suspect had been detained.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.