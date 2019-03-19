6 fire stations could close ahead of Houston firefighter layoffs

Station 41 - 805 Pearl

Station 57 - 13602 Memorial

Station 63 - 5626 Will Clayton Drive

Station 66 - 5800 Teague

Station 72 - 17401 Saturn Lane

Station 104 - 910 Forest Cove Drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the city braces for as many as, a list of possible station closures has been prepared.According to the firefighter's union president Marty Lancton, six stations face potential closure. Two others would lose the aerial ladder to another location.While it would save some money, the driving force according to ABC13 sources, would be the loss of people to staff the stations. Three hundred seventy-five firefighters is just under 10 percent of Houston's uniformed fire service.The stations on the list for possible closure are:Station 20 and Station 7 may also remove their ladder trucks, but remain open.The closure of these fire stations means lower response times to local calls of emergencies.Through the mayor's office, Fire Chief Sam Pena said there is no final list of closures.Layoffs would go into effect at the beginning of July.Sources tell ABC13 ambulances are not likely to be taken out of service, just relocated from the potentially closed stations.Any negotiated implementation of Prop B could alter the necessity to close locations.