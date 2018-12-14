Prop B pay raise for Houston firefighters remains on hold

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4896991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Sylvester Turner says he'll fight a proposal to charge a monthly trash fee that would be used to generate funds in response to Proposition B.

A temporary restraining order stopping the Houston firefighter pay raise has been extended.For now, the city will not have to pay firefighters equal pay to Houston police.In November, voters approved the proposition that would give Houston firefighters a raise by virtue of parity pay.HPD is also seeking a temporary injunction to stop it, until a lawsuit is settled.