Prop B pay raise for Houston firefighters remains on hold

Prop B raises to Houston firefighters and officers remain on hold

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A temporary restraining order stopping the Houston firefighter pay raise has been extended.

For now, the city will not have to pay firefighters equal pay to Houston police.

In November, voters approved the proposition that would give Houston firefighters a raise by virtue of parity pay.

HPD is also seeking a temporary injunction to stop it, until a lawsuit is settled.

Trash tax? Proposed fee could have you paying more to cover firefighter raises
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he'll fight a proposal to charge a monthly trash fee that would be used to generate funds in response to Proposition B.

Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee offers to mediate Prop B dispute
Mayoral candidate and attorney Tony Buzbee offered his services to mediate the Prop B dispute.

Houston voters pass Proposition B on equal firefighter pay
Passage of Prop. B ensures equal pay for firefighters

