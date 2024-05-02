RV, large truck involved in crash, prompting US-290 outbound closure past Grand Pkwy, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash involving a propane tank along US-290, just past the Grand Parkway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Thursday's crash happened along US-290 near Roberts Road. Gonzalez said three vehicles, including a large truck and an RV, were possibly involved.

A hazmat team was also called out due to an oil, gas, and propane tank being involved as well.

"Crash site is spread over approximately 300 yards," Gonzalez shared.

Meanwhile, the person who was hospitalized does not appear to have suffered serious injuries, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez later gave an update that all lanes were reopened.