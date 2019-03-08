layoff

Houston mayor ready to end contention with fire union by issuing layoffs for HFD pay raises

EMBED <>More Videos

Up to 375 firefighter layoffs eyed by Houston mayor to pay for HFD raises: sources

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The layoffs of Houston city employees have long been on the table for Mayor Sylvester Turner to use to fund voter-approved pay raises for the city's firefighters.

On Friday, one city council member confirmed to ABC13 Eyewitness News that Turner is ready to implement the raises, at the tune of up to 375 layoffs among firefighters.

As of Friday morning, the mayor's office has yet to weigh in on the proposed layoffs.

News of the layoff figure came hours after all 68 firefighter cadets who have not yet been sworn in filed grievances at city hall. They allege the mayor and fire chief retaliated against them. Of this, the mayor called the move "theatrics" and a distraction.

The pay raises for firefighters were approved under Prop B, which was voted on last November. The ballot initiative allowed firefighters to be paid the same level of salary as their police counterparts.

Since Prop B's approval, the mayor has hesitated to see the raises through, citing budgetary reasons. That hesitation has drawn contention between the mayor's office and the fire union.

ABC13's Ted Oberg has been tracking the developments ever since. You can see every step of the Prop B saga in the stories below:
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonhouston fire departmentlayoffsalary
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAYOFF
LAYOFFS: Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Ford Motor Company to cut jobs in order to trim costs
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
TOP STORIES
Man walking dog discovers woman's body in SE Houston
Man found dead after allegedly shooting son and wife
Smoke pours from parking garage on TSU campus
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
$273M Mega Millions winner almost left winning ticket in store
Show More
U-Haul pickup crashes into home where man and child slept inside
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
THE 60: 'School of Rock' actor arrested for stealing musical instruments
Houston Weather: Warm, damp, and humid through the weekend
More TOP STORIES News