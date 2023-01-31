Person injured after being hit by car that crashed into JCPenney store in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured after being hit by a car that crashed into a Pasadena JCPenney Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream channel.

Pasadena Police Department officers said the crash happened at about 2 p.m. in the department store located at 5120 Fairmont Parkway.

Authorities said one person was hit by the car and had non-major injuries.

It is unclear what led to the crash or the condition of the driver.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Video shows aftermath of vehicle crashing into seafood joint in southwest Houston

Woman in SUV accelerates by mistake into southwest Houston animal hospital, witnesses say

Car backs into northeast Harris Co. Denny's, startling family dining inside, deputies say

84-year-old's driving record being investigated after crashing into SW Houston USPS office, HPD says