car into building

Person injured after being hit by car that crashed into JCPenney store in Pasadena, police say

KTRK logo
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 10:08PM
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured after being hit by a car that crashed into a Pasadena JCPenney Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Pasadena Police Department officers said the crash happened at about 2 p.m. in the department store located at 5120 Fairmont Parkway.

Authorities said one person was hit by the car and had non-major injuries.

It is unclear what led to the crash or the condition of the driver.

