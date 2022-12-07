Car backs into northeast Harris Co. Denny's, startling family dining inside, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family inside a Denny's in northeast Harris County had a frightening moment when a vehicle slammed into the building Tuesday evening.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 11900 block of the Eastex Freeway after reports of a car crashing into a building.

At the scene, authorities said a woman who had parked in a handicapped spot tried putting her car in reverse but instead, she went forward, crashing on to the restaurant.

While the vehicle did not go inside the building, the force of the crash moved the table that was directly on the other side of the wall where a family was eating.

A couple of family members complained of pain but no one was taken to the hospital.

