Woman in SUV accelerates by mistake into southwest Houston animal hospital, witnesses say

There weren't any serious injuries when an SUV crashed into a southwest Houston animal hospital on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An SUV slammed into an animal hospital Friday afternoon after witnesses say a woman hit the accelerator by mistake in southwest Houston.

Employees and customers at the Wilcrest Animal Hospital off Wilcrest Drive and Riverview Drive are feeling lucky they weren't seriously hurt.

According to witnesses, a woman was parked in the front parking spot of the clinic when she hit the accelerator and went directly inside the business and into the lobby area.

Fortunately, no employees or animals were hurt.

ABC13 talked to people at the scene who went to pick up their pets as staff worked to clean up the area.

Workers confirmed the woman driving was not taken to the hospital and did not need medical attention.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.