6 people hurt at Barnaby's Cafe after 82-year-old driver crashed into Montrose-area restaurant: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple injuries were reported after police said a vehicle crashed into a popular Montrose-area restaurant Thursday morning.

SkyEye flew over Barnaby's Cafe, where damage was visible on one of the building's glass windows. A white vehicle nearby also had its front windshield shattered.

The Houston Police Department confirmed an 82-year-old driver in a white Toyota Camry crashed into the business at about 9:40 a.m. when he tried to hit the brake and hit the gas instead.

ABC13 spoke with the restaurant manager, who said about five to six people, including one employee, were hurt in the ordeal.

HPD confirmed six adults - two 37-year-old women, three men, aged 63, 41, 58, and a 75-year-old woman - were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not mention the employee who the manager said was injured.

It's unclear if the driver will be charged or cited for the crash.

