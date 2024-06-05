Driver flees after crashing SUV into Alvin home of family of 5, officials say

No one was injured, but an Alvin family of five's home was destroyed after a driver crashed into the living room and took off, according to officials.

No one was injured, but an Alvin family of five's home was destroyed after a driver crashed into the living room and took off, according to officials.

No one was injured, but an Alvin family of five's home was destroyed after a driver crashed into the living room and took off, according to officials.

No one was injured, but an Alvin family of five's home was destroyed after a driver crashed into the living room and took off, according to officials.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A family of five had a frightening wake-up call when an SUV slammed into their Alvin home on Wednesday.

Investigators said at about 5:30 a.m., the SUV traveled several feet from the road, through a back fence, and into the living room wall, destroying the chimney.

Debris went up onto the roof, damaging solar panels.

Eyewitness News spoke to the shaken homeowner, who said he was jolted awake and confused at the crash he heard just two rooms away. Moments later, a family member came rushing in.

"My daughter-in-law was saying someone drove through the back of our house," the homeowner, Patrick Creedon, said.

Skyeye captured aerial shots of the Alvin home at the intersection of county roads 145 and 540. The posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour, but the damage to the house is extensive.

Thankfully, the five people inside were not injured. It is unclear if the driver was hurt because the person fled the scene.

"I went around the back door and looked at the vehicle, and there was no one there," Creedon said. "I would like to know who did it and find out what their condition was (and) their mental state. They probably need some help."

Creedon said this is not the first time a car has lost control on the road.

Two other times, he said vehicles drove into his yard but managed to miss the house. Unfortunately, that was not the case on Wednesday.

Creedon has insurance and has already filed a claim. Authorities are working to find the driver responsible for the destructive crash.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, X and Instagram.