84-year-old's driving record being investigated after crashing into SW Houston USPS office, HPD says

The driver accidentally pressed on her gas pedal, thinking it was her brakes, and hit the woman as she went into the post office, police said. She has not yet been charged.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 84-year-old woman has still not been charged after driving into a United States Postal Service office by mistake and killing a woman inside, Houston police said.

The crash happened in the evening hours of Wednesday in the 2900 block of Rogerdale Road in southwest Houston. Police said the 84-year-old hit the gas pedal by mistake as she was pulling into a handicapped parking spot.

Post office surveillance video shows the woman alone in the SUV when her vehicle lurched forward and into the building.

The victim had just walked through the first set of doors toward the lobby when she was mowed down by the driver, investigators said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver was taken to the hospital with no serious injuries.

"There are no indications that intoxication played a role, but they're going to make sure that's exactly what happened," Sean Teare, the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division chief, said. "We're not prepared to and won't charge anyone with anything. But we're going to turn over every stone to make sure that's exactly what it looks like, a tragic accident."

Police have been interviewing the driver as well as her family members.

The 84-year-old has a valid driver's license but as of right now, investigators said they cannot comment on her driving history. Her record is being looked into.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, if you are 79 years or older, you are required to renew your driver's license in person at a local driver license office. During the renewal, you are required to successfully pass a vision test.

SkyEye was over the crash scene and got a glimpse at the damage at the front doors. Footage showed a part of the vehicle in the building, but we were unable to see the rest.

