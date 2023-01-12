Video shows aftermath of vehicle crashing into seafood joint in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car smashed through the front window of a seafood restaurant in southwest Houston Wednesday evening, according to police.

At about 5 p.m., crews responded to the crash at the Catch at 10105 S. Post Oak.

SkyEye was at the scene of the aftermath and got a glimpse of the damage at the front doors.

ABC13 crews witnessed one person getting loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher. Footage showed heavy police presence as people spoke with investigators.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash. Eyewitness News is working to learn more on this developing story.