Workers wasted no time in replacing the signage for the now-empty locations. Hobby said Gastrohub is considered temporary until the new company installs its own restaurants.

Temporary restaurants replace Pappas locations at Hobby Airport after food fight with city

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pappas Restaurants have officially been sent packing from Hobby Airport after a long food fight with the City of Houston.

New video from overnight shows workers already installing new signage for restaurants set to replace the Pappas locations.

The sign was already up for a restaurant called Gastrohub right outside security. However, Hobby said the location is considered temporary until a new company, Areas SAS, installs its own restaurants.

Pappas filed a lawsuit against the City of Houston after it lost its contract bid to Areas in early March, saying the bidding process wasn't fair. They hoped to postpone their eviction from the airport, but a judge denied the effort twice.

The City Council voted 11-6 in favor of awarding a 10-year airport concessions contract to the Miami-based company instead of Pappas.

This came after Areas offered a higher percentage of sales to the city at 22.2% compared to Pappas, which offered 15.2%.

New restaurants coming to Hobby in place of the Pappas locations include Killen's barbecue, SpindleTap Brewery, Starbucks, and Yard House.

The new 10-year agreement is expected to generate up to $104 million in revenue for Houston Airports.

Areas said it plans to hire more than 200 people to staff 10 locations in the airport.

