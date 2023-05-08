Pappas must move out of Hobby Airport this week after 2nd request to postpone eviction denied

The legal team for Pappas amended their lawsuit against Houston and refiled it, claiming the city's procurement process was flawed, but a judge denied it for a second time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pappas Restaurants has to move out of Hobby Airport this week after a judge denied their second bid to postpone eviction amid an ongoing food fight with the city.

The legal team for Pappas amended their lawsuit against the City of Houston and refiled it, claiming the city's procurement process was flawed.

Pappas has been fighting to regain its spot since it lost a bid to stay in the airport in early March.

According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, Pappas asked the court to allow them to continue operating at the airport.

The lawsuit was denied for a second time, and now, they must move out by May 11.

The City Council voted 11-6 in favor of awarding a 10-year airport concessions contract to a Miami-based company called Areas SAS instead of Pappas.

This came after Areas offered a higher percentage of sales to the city at 22.2% compared to Pappas, which offered 15.2%.

New restaurants coming to Hobby in place of the Pappas locations include Killen's barbecue, SpindleTap Brewery, Starbucks, and Yard House.

The new 10-year agreement is expected to generate up to $104 million in revenue for Houston Airports.

Areas said it plans to hire more than 200 people to staff 10 locations in the airport.

