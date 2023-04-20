"They need to start packing now." A judge denied the temporary restraining order the restaurant chain requested, so they have to be out of Hobby by May 11.

'Need to start packing now': Houston mayor says Pappas Restaurants must leave Hobby by mid-May

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pappas Restaurants is getting kicked out of Hobby Airport, even as it sues the City of Houston over the issue.

Pappas has been fighting to regain its spot since it lost the bid to stay in the airport in early March.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Pappas Restaurants sues City of Houston over failed Hobby Airport bid

The City Council voted 11-6 in favor of awarding a 10-year airport concessions contract to a Miami-based company called Areas SAS instead.

Areas offered a higher percentage of sales to the city at 22.2% compared to Pappas, which offered 15.2%.

The next hearing between the restaurant and the city is later this month, but until then, Mayor Sylvester Turner says they have to go.

SEE ALSO: Houston City Council votes against renewing Pappas restaurants' contract at Hobby Airport

"What steps would be taken if they didn't leave the airport?" Councilmember Michael Kubosh asked during Wednesday's city council meeting.

"Oh, they're going to leave the airport," Turner replied as councilmembers laughed.

"They have to go through eviction?" Kubosh asked.

"No. They need to start packing now," Turner said.

Turner added that Pappas' contract for the airport is expiring either way, and they are due to move out.

A judge has also denied the temporary restraining order the restaurant chain requested.

Pappas has to be out of the airport by May 11.

In a press release, Hobby said Areas SAS operates more than 130 restaurants inside 10 major airports in the U.S.

The new agreement is set to include Killen's Barbeque, The Spot, SpindleTap Brewery, Starbucks, and Yard House, and is projected to generate as much as $104 million in revenue.

RELATED: Will Pappas restaurants stay at Hobby Airport or will they get replaced by another group?