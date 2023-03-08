Houston City Council votes against renewing Pappas restaurants' contract at Hobby Airport

The food fight over Hobby Airport is over. On Wednesday, the Houston City Council voted against renewing the food and beverage contract with Pappas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After weeks of debate, Pappas restaurants have lost their bid to stay in Hobby Airport.

Houston City Council members approved a new food vending contract with a company called Areas SAU.

The city's procurement office scored the Areas bid was higher than the one from Pappas, but only by a tiny margin. Still, Mayor Sylvester Turner said they won, and he had no choice but to recommend Areas over Pappas.

But not everyone agreed. The council ultimately voted 11-6 to go with Areas.

"I would be vilified if I brought you the second place choice," Turner said before Wednesday's vote.

ABC13 spoke briefly with the spokesperson from Papas following the vote to end the 20-year contract with Hobby.

"We feel that Houstonians deserve an honest and transparent procurement process, and this did not happen. Pappas is a family, and we're committed to keeping our team together," a Pappas spokesperson said. "We're going to offer every one of our employees an opportunity at one of our street-side locations."

So what was the difference between the two proposals?

Areas was offering the city about 22% of the revenue generated from the contract. Pappas, however, was offering about 15.5%. Turner says that, ultimately, that is a difference of $20 million over 10 years.

In a press release, Hobby Airport said Areas operates more than 130 restaurants inside 10 major airports in the U.S. The new 10-year agreement is set to include Killen's Barbeque, The Spot, SpindleTap Brewery, Starbucks, and Yard House and projected to generate as much as $104 million in revenue.

The transition is planned to begin later this year, with all businesses opening by November 2024.

