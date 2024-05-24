1.3 million passengers expected at Bush and Hobby airports in Memorial Day weekend, officials say

Heads up, travelers! Houston Airport System estimates a staggering 1.3 million passengers between the Thursday and Wednesday after Memorial Day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Airport System is urging passengers to prepare for a busy Memorial Day weekend at Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports.

The HAS expects 1.3 million passengers between the Thursday and Wednesday after Memorial Day.

Due to the kickoff of the summer travel season, airport officials urge you to reserve parking at least 12 hours in advance.

A check of parking availability shows some airport parking lots were already close to capacity on Thursday.

Peak travel times are from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. During peak hours, all travelers should arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flights, specifically at Bush Airport due to construction.

AAA Texas says 3.1 million Texans are preparing to hit the road this holiday weekend.

The state-wide gas price average is 3.18 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

For the most part, you shouldn't run into any major construction closures, as TxDOT takes a break during the holiday weekend, allowing as much space for drivers as possible.

However, in the Houston area, you'll still see some congestion. On I-45, TxDOT is estimating the busiest travel period on Friday between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on I-10, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The lightest days to drive are projected to be Saturday and Sunday, with traffic picking up again on Monday afternoon.

There is one emergency closure taking place on US-290, just south of West 34th Street. CenterPoint is shutting down the mainlanes and frontage road in both directions on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to make transmission line repairs following this month's devastating wind storm.

If you have plans for that time period, definitely seek an alternate route, such as Hempstead Highway.

For news updates, follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, X and Instagram.