Surge in summer travel expected after Houston Airport System experiences 2nd busiest day in history

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians, get ready for a busy travel season this summer.
According to Houston Aiport System officials, they reached their second busiest travel day in history last week, on June 6.
The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, processed 83,796 passengers through its checkpoints at George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports.
The video above is from a previous report on travel tips.
HAS said the significant increase in travel on June 6 aligns with the last day of school for several Houston-area students, on June 5, marking the official start of summer vacation.
Officials said this indicates a busy and record-setting summer travel season, with more than 19 million people at Bush and Hobby airports expected through Labor Day.
The 2024 summer forecast is said to be a 7% increase in travel compared to summer 2023.
HAS added that Thursday, Friday, and Sunday will be peak travel days this season, so you may want to plan before booking that flight.
Houston Airports recommends the following tips for travelers flying from Bush and Hobby airports:
