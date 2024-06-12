Surge in summer travel expected after Houston Airport System experiences 2nd busiest day in history

With spring break in the rearview mirror for most and families now planning for summer, we have some important advice on how to avoid vacation pitfalls.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians, get ready for a busy travel season this summer.

According to Houston Aiport System officials, they reached their second busiest travel day in history last week, on June 6.

The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, processed 83,796 passengers through its checkpoints at George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports.

HAS said the significant increase in travel on June 6 aligns with the last day of school for several Houston-area students, on June 5, marking the official start of summer vacation.

Officials said this indicates a busy and record-setting summer travel season, with more than 19 million people at Bush and Hobby airports expected through Labor Day.

The 2024 summer forecast is said to be a 7% increase in travel compared to summer 2023.

HAS added that Thursday, Friday, and Sunday will be peak travel days this season, so you may want to plan before booking that flight.

Houston Airports recommends the following tips for travelers flying from Bush and Hobby airports:

Secure Your Parking Spot in Advance: You can beat the scramble for parking by reserving your spot online at least 12 hours before your arrival at the Houston Airports parking page. This option lets you choose your preferred garage and parking space, saving valuable time upon arrival.

Download the Houston Airports App: Stay informed with the free Houston Airports app, which provides real-time updates on TSA security wait times at IAH and HOU, allowing you to plan your arrival accordingly. Additionally, the app features interactive maps to help you locate parking, dining options near your gate, and other essential amenities.

Expedite Security with TSA Pre-Check: For travelers seeking a faster security screening experience, consider signing up for TSA Pre-Check. Applications can be submitted online, and the approval process can be completed in as little as five days. This feature allows pre-approved travelers to keep their shoes, belts, and light jackets on during security screening.

