Hobby Airport runway back in service after lightning hits it, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the Houston Airport System, a Hobby Airport runway returned to service on Monday evening after a lightning strike forced its closure.

A post to Hobby's social media channels stated that runway 13R was closed for repairs due to the strike.

Jim Szczesniak, Houston Airport System director, explained in an interview on ABC13's Live at Five that the strike was on an intersection of the runway, calling it the worst spot for a lightning hit.

WATCH: ABC13's Live at Five interview wit Houston Airport System director

The director of the Houston Airport System told ABC13's Live at Five that he didn't expect flight traffic Monday evening in the wake of a lightning strike on a runway intersection.

Based on the airport's social media posts, the repairs began at about 4:30 p.m. Officials announced the reopening at about 7 p.m.

Before the closure, flights were already at a standstill at Hobby and Bush airports due to the weather, with ground stops ordered.

At one point during the closure, Hobby Airport's flight status site showed multiple departures scheduled at 4:55 p.m. and later pushed back by more than three hours. There were also a handful of cancellations.

The airport system asks passengers to contact their airlines for flight status information.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.