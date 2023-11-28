Waller County deputies said crews are working to clean up the aftermath of a crash involving an overturned cement truck near Bradbury Road in Hockley.

Hazmat crews working to clean up crash involving cement truck in Hockley, Waller Co. officials say

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a rollover crash involving a cement truck Tuesday morning in Hockley, Texas.

The wreck was reported at about 10 a.m. near Rice Road, east of Bradbury Road, according to the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where the large truck could be seen overturned on the side of the bridge.

Officials said there was a cement spill and fuel from the truck, so hazmat crews would be working to clear it. A road crew will also have to inspect the bridge for any damage once the truck is removed.

No injuries were reported.