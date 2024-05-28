2 suspects dead, 2 hospitalized after police chase ends in rollover crash in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase involving a suspected red light runner ended in a deadly rollover crash in southeast Houston.

The major crash happened on Long Drive near Lancaster Street, just south of I-610 and the I-45 Gulf Freeway.

Video from the scene shows the suspects' car upside down with the wheels in the air.

Houston police said there were four people inside the car during the crash. Two of them died, and the other two are in critical condition.

Around 2:38 a.m. Tuesday, HPD said the suspects ran a red light, almost hitting another car on Broadway Street.

From there, officers reportedly tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn't stop. That's when the chase began.

Investigators said the whole chase lasted less than two minutes and came to an end when the car hit a concrete barrier at the corner of Lancaster and Long and rolled over into a bar parking lot.

One of the suspects was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other three were taken to the hospital, where a second man died, HPD said.

An investigation is underway into what exactly the suspects were doing before officers tried to pull them over. Police said based on what they were wearing and what they had with them, it appears the suspects may have been out committing other crimes.

"I will say that two of the suspects were wearing black hooded sweaters with gloves on, which is a strong indication that they were involved in some type of criminal activity," Asst. Chief Adrian Rodriguez said. "I cannot be certain that is the case, but it appears to be so."

Rodriguez also explained that investigators found burglary tools. Inside a bag that one of the suspects had, investigators found a gun they first thought was a pistol, but turned out to a BB gun. Police said they also found screwdrivers.

Police did not immediately release the suspects' names or ages, though the assistant chief said they looked young.

The driver is one of the two suspects who survived. HPD said he is at least facing a felony evading charge, with other charges possible.

