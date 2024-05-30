1 dead, 4 hospitalized after police chase ends in rollover crash in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is confirmed dead and four others are hospitalized after a police chase ended in a rollover crash in southeast Houston on Thursday.

According to officials, a Hyundai with five young men flipped along Telephone Road near Almeda Genoa Road. The passengers are only identified as two 16-year-olds and three others aged 17, 19, and 20.

None of the victims appear to be related, officials said.

Police said the chase started in Pasadena on Spencer Highway and lasted 10 to 12 minutes. Officers said they tried to stop the Hyundai because there were reports of it being stolen, but the driver took off.

The driver reportedly lost control and crashed, causing the car to flip and land on its roof on Almeda Genoa Road. Video from the scene shows what appears to be blood on some of the Hyundai's deployed airbags.

Surveillance video from the nearby Auto Finance Center shows the chase as the Hyundai flies down Telephone Road, turning onto Almeda Genoa just before the crash.

Another angle caught the moment the suspects crashed into a gate outside of the car lot. After landing upside down, the car began to smoke.

Pasadena police said their officers, who were behind the Hyundai during the chase, performed CPR on the injured passengers.

All five people inside the car were hurt and taken to the hospital, according to police. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Police haven't revealed the age of the person who died, but said the four survivors are disoriented, but talking and breathing.

No officers were hurt and no other cars were involved in the crash.

Investigators did not immediately say if anyone would be charged or what charges they may face.

