18-wheeler causes hazmat spill on westbound lanes of I-610 North Loop at Hardy Toll Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a hazmat spill has caused heavy traffic along I-610 North Loop at Hardy Toll Road on Saturday afternoon.
According to Houston Transtar's website, the two-vehicle incident happened at around 2:28 p.m.
Transtar cameras show an overturned 18-wheeler causing a hazmat spill across the westbound lanes of I-610 North Loop.
Three lanes had been blocked westbound, and crews completed cleanup at around 6:17 p.m., according to Houston Transtar's website.
It's unclear to what led up to the rollover and the details of the other vehicle involved.