Multiple lanes on both sides of I-45 N reopen after crews clear overturned 18-wheeler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews have cleared the aftermath of a fiery crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler Thursday morning.

Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said all southbound main lanes of I-45 near Rayford and Sawdust were shut down, and multiple northbound lanes were also impacted.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where the truck's cab had landed on the inside lanes of the freeway's northbound lanes.

The Woodlands Fire Department said it received reports of the big rig flipping over and catching fire just before 10 a.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames while the driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Hazmat teams also assisted with a large diesel spill.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area as crews worked to clean the wreck and remove the truck, but most lanes have since been reopened.

Houston TranStar reports only the southbound right shoulder and right lanes to be impacted.

