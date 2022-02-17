Expect delays as crews continue to repair North Loop at Wayside after fiery crash

Traffic is able to get through, but the eastbound right and center lanes remain blocked off at Wayside.
When a fuel truck exploded during the crash Wednesday morning, the exit sign above the roadway was charred.
The high heat also caused damage to the concrete on the freeway, fire officials said.
It's not clear how long the repairs will take.
If you drive in that area, expect more delays Thursday.
To avoid the area, drivers can take the Eastex Freeway southbound to I-10 eastbound to get back on the Loop.
I-610 North Loop eastbound at Wayside Dr crews still have two right lanes blocked this morning following the heavy truck crash/ hazmat incident from yesterday morning. Work continues to get the lanes opened as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/qd8ns6U4cJ— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 17, 2022