Expect delays as crews continue to repair North Loop at Wayside after fiery crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are still making repairs more than 24 hours after a fiery crash involving three 18-wheelers caused damage to the North Loop.

Traffic is able to get through, but the eastbound right and center lanes remain blocked off at Wayside.

When a fuel truck exploded during the crash Wednesday morning, the exit sign above the roadway was charred.

According to HFD, the high heat from the massive fire caused damage to the concrete and signage on the freeway. The closure may be long term.



The high heat also caused damage to the concrete on the freeway, fire officials said.

It's not clear how long the repairs will take.

If you drive in that area, expect more delays Thursday.

To avoid the area, drivers can take the Eastex Freeway southbound to I-10 eastbound to get back on the Loop.

