Large fire engulfs 18-wheeler on North Loop eastbound at Wayside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler burst into flames on the North Loop eastbound at Wayside, but the fire was so large, police initially blocked the freeway in both directions.

All lanes are blocked going eastbound, while one right lane is now getting through in the westbound direction as firefighters continue to battle the flames.


Drivers will want to avoid the area. You can take the Eastex Freeway southbound to I-10 eastbound to get back on the Loop.



Flames could be seen shooting into the air in what appeared to be an explosion around 5:15 a.m.

The large fire and thick black smoke could be seen from Transtar cameras.



Houston police told ABC13 that three semi-trucks were involved in an accident on the freeway. One of the vehicles involved was a fuel truck that erupted into flames, police said.


Officers believe one of the other trucks involved may have been carrying lumber.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash or if any of the drivers involved were injured.


