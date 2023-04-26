HPD said a woman sought for questioning voluntarily spoke with detectives and was not charged. Meanwhile, the alleged gunman was identified with the help of Crime Stoppers tips.

Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of bicyclist during argument in East Downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man who was riding a bicycle in Houston's East End earlier this month has been arrested, according to police.

Erick Aguirre, 29, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Elliot Nix.

Houston police said Aguirre was arrested in South Texas after Crime Stoppers tips helped investigators identify him.

On April 11, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Chartres Street just before 8 p.m. At the scene, officers found Nix unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Nix was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation indicated that Nix and an unknown suspect got into an argument that escalated to shots fired.

The suspect fled in a 2015-2019 pearl white Cadillac CTS or ATS, HPD said.

The day after the deadly shooting, HPD released surveillance photos of a man and woman wanted for questioning in connection to the deadly shooting.

In an update on Wednesday, HPD said further investigation and Crime Stoppers tips identified Aguirre as the suspect. He was arrested in Aransas County, Texas, and extradited back to Harris County on April 25.

Police said the woman seen in the surveillance photos voluntarily spoke with detectives and was released with no charges filed.