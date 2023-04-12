Houston police said two men driving along Chartres Street stopped to help the victim but did not witness the deadly shooting.

HPD seeks 2 persons of interest after man on bike fatally shot during argument in East Downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two persons of interest after a man riding a bicycle was shot and killed in Houston's East End on Tuesday night.

Houston police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Chartres Street just before 8 p.m. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man shot and killed while riding bike on Chartres Street in East Downtown, Houston police say

In an update on Wednesday, police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and an unknown suspect got into an argument that escalated to shots fired.

The suspect(s) fled in a 2015-2019 pearl white Cadillac CTS or ATS, HPD said.

HPD released two surveillance photos of two persons of interest wanted for questioning in connection to the deadly shooting.

The first person of interest is described as a Hispanic man, believed to be in his 30s, with facial hair and arm tattoos.

The second person of interest is described as a Hispanic woman, also believed to be in her 30s, with brown hair and a medium build.

Officials had not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with information on the identities and/or whereabouts of the persons of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.