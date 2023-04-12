No arrests have been made after a shooting broke out in East Downtown, sending a man to the hospital, where he died, Houston police say.

Man shot and killed while riding bike on Chartres Street in East Downtown, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired in East Downtown Tuesday night, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Chartres Street just before 8 p.m.

According to HPD, a man was riding a bike down the street when gunfire erupted.

In an update, police said the man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Investigators said two men driving along Chartres Street stopped to help the victim but did not see what happened.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and officers have not released a description of any possible suspects.

No arrests have been made, and police say they don't believe anyone was at the scene to witness the deadly shooting.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.