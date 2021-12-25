Driver flees after 31-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Tomball area, deputies say

@HCSOTexas units responded to a crash scene at the 11700 blk of Spring Cypress. Units learned a vehicle collided with a motorcycle and fled the scene. The motorcycle driver was confirmed deceased at the scene. The striking vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BRxnOn0xRR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle driver is dead after deputies said he hit a car that was making a U-turn.The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 11700 block of Spring Cypress.Harris County sheriff's deputies said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound while a white Nissan Altima made a U-turn from the westbound lanes.The motorcyclist wasn't able to stop in time and slammed into the Nissan, deputies said. Investigators believe the motorcyclist was speeding at the time of the crash.The motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic man. Investigators said he was wearing a helmet.The driver of the Nissan failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene, deputies said. Investigators believe the Nissan Altima should have damage to the back end.