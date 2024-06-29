Motorcyclist dead after crashing into guardrail on I-45 Gulf Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing into a guardrail near I-45 Gulf Freeway at the 610 South Loop on Friday night.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:40 p.m.
Police say South Houston PD was initially chasing a motorcyclist for traffic violations, but called off the pursuit after three minutes.
Officers say the motorcyclist went over the guardrail at a high rate of speed and landed on the southbound lanes of I-45.
Police officers and fire officials began life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not been disclosed.