Motorcyclist dead after crashing into guardrail on I-45 Gulf Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing into a guardrail near I-45 Gulf Freeway at the 610 South Loop on Friday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:40 p.m.

Police say South Houston PD was initially chasing a motorcyclist for traffic violations, but called off the pursuit after three minutes.

Officers say the motorcyclist went over the guardrail at a high rate of speed and landed on the southbound lanes of I-45.

Police officers and fire officials began life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been disclosed.

