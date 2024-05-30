17-year-old pronounced dead in Harris County motorcycle crash, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old male was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash in Harris County on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the teenager was traveling eastbound on the 4000 block of FM 1960 when he approached the intersection of Woodland Hills. At the same time, another vehicle was making a left-hand turn southbound onto Woodland Hills, leading to a collision that threw the teenager off his motorcycle.

Preliminary information suggests that another vehicle may have run over the teenager while he was lying in the roadway immediately after the collision. Authorities are reviewing video footage to confirm this detail.

The driver involved in the initial crash remained at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication, deputies said.

Investigators are waiting for video footage to determine who was at fault.