Houston
Motorcyclist killed after high-speed crash with vehicle on SW Freeway, suspect on the run, HPD says

Sunday, June 16, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle rider is dead after a high-speed vehicle crash on the Southwest Freeway on Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 9600 block of the Southwest Freeway.

According to the Houston Police Department, a driver of a BMW was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on the freeway and collided with the motorcyclist.

Police say the suspect got out of his vehicle and walked away from the scene.

A witness who followed the suspect told police that the suspect entered an IHOP parking lot and jumped a fence when he noticed he was being followed.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male in his early 20s, wearing a black shirt and shorts, HPD said.

According to police, the BMW was taken for further evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

