Road rage or motorcycle gang violence? Ex-Pct. 4 deputy constable charged with murder due in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Was it road rage or motorcycle gang violence? That's the question investigators are asking after a former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable was arrested for murder.

The murder happened last month, but over the weekend, 36-year-old Aaron Grant was in probable cause court where the allegations against him were read.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Motorcyclist found dead in possible road rage after telling friends he was being followed: HCSO

Court records show that on Jan. 27 Jesse Metzger was on his motorcycle riding along the North Freeway.

Investigators said Grant allegedly pulled his Honda SUV parallel to Metzger, who was on his motorcycle, on the highway. Investigators said Grant fired a shot at Metzger. The bullet hit his arm and entered his body cavity. Authorities said he died soon after.

Initially it appeared this might have been an act of road rage, but in court, ABC13 learned both the victim and the suspect are members of motorcycle clubs.

It is unclear if that played a role in the murder, but court officials were worried that it is a possibility.

"It's also concerning that if this is just over what kind of bikes people ride, or club they belong to, or persona they adopt as part of a motorcycle club, these are very superficial reasons to involve yourself in violence, much less murder," a court official said.

The victim is a father of three with another on the way. Grant, a former Precinct 4 deputy constable, was given a $200,000 bond and is expected back in court on Tuesday.

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) records show Grant was a Precinct 4 deputy constable from 2018 to 2020. Prior to that, he worked as a jailer in Montgomery County. Grant's current wife told ABC13 over the phone that Grant left Precinct 4 in 2020 to pursue other careers.

