Former Pct. 4 constable deputy charged with murder in motorcyclist's killing, only ABC13 has learned

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable is charged with murder in a case that could involve rival motorcycle clubs.

Aaron Grant, 36, is being held on a $200,000 bond for allegedly shooting Jesse Metzger, 32, as both were driving on the 20000 block of North Freeway on Jan. 27.

Investigators said Metzger was on his motorcycle when Grant allegedly pulled his Honda SUV parallel to Metzger on the highway. Investigators said Grant fired a shot at Metzger. The bullet hit his arm and entered his body cavity. He died soon after.

"Investigators were able to put together a timeline of events," a prosecutor read aloud during Grant's probable cause. "It's showing the decedent's motorcycle traveling parallel to an SUV. The owner of the SUV then identified him as the sole occupant of that SUV. The timing of the video tends to match the timing of the phone call of the decedent."

State peace officer records show Grant was a Precinct 4 deputy constable from 2018 to 2020. Prior to that, he worked as a jailer in Montgomery County. Grant's current wife told ABC13 over the phone that Grant left Precinct 4 in 2020 to pursue other careers.

Eyewitness News called Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman several times to determine exactly why Grant left, but they never responded or returned the calls.

Grant, however, has had other brushes with the law before. In 2011, he was accused of choking his then-common-law wife. Court records show Grant entered into a pretrial diversion program. After completing the program, the choking charges against him were dropped.

It is unknown whether Montgomery County and Precinct 4 were aware of his domestic violence arrest before hiring him.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's office said the current murder charge is not considered road rage. They are trying to identify a motive, looking into whether motorcycle clubs may have played a role.

It's clear from Grant's public wedding website that he was passionate about motorcycles. Numerous photos show him on motorcycles and dressed in club gear. In fact, investigators believe both the victim and the suspect belonged to motorcycle clubs. They're just not sure if that's the motive of the shooting.

"How do I prevent random act violence? Does it have to do motorcycle clubs?" asked a hearing officer determining bond, clearly exasperated with the details of the case. She set strict bond conditions, noting that Grant would not be allowed to drive any vehicle if he made the $200,000 bond.

"I'm concerned about either situation, whether gang violence or random," the hearing officer said. "It's less easy to predict how people are going to act in the future."

Grant is scheduled to appear before a district court judge Tuesday morning.

