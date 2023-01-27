Motorcyclist found dead in possible road rage after telling friends he was being followed: HCSO

The motorcyclist, who was in his early 30s, was out at dinner with friends, according to deputies. He left the restaurant, but then soon called his friends to tell them this.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's friends found him dead near his motorcycle Friday morning in a Home Depot parking lot. Harris County deputies believe it was another case of road rage.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. on the North Freeway at Holzwarth.

The victim, who was in his early 30s, was out at dinner with friends, according to the sheriff's office. He left the restaurant, but then soon called his friends.

"Our preliminary investigation has indicated that the male, the victim, was at a local restaurant with several friends. When he left the restaurant, shortly after leaving the restaurant, he contacted his friends and said he was being followed by a white Jeep Cherokee," Sgt. Greg Pinkins.

At some point, his friends went looking for him and found him in the Home Depot parking lot just off the North Freeway.

The friends flagged down a Precinct 4 deputy. At first, the deputies said they thought they were helping with a crash involving the motorcycle, so they called first responders. They soon figured out he had been shot.

Deputies at this time don't know where the actual shooting happened, but based on what they know so far, they believe it may have been a case of road rage. They believe after the victim was shot, he pulled into the parking lot and collapsed.

Though the sheriff's office is still working to figure out the circumstances, they do not believe there was any sort of fight at the restaurant.

Deputies are looking for a white Jeep Cherokee. We are working to get details about the vehicle's possible year and model, as well as any details about who they are looking for.

