Mattress Mack bringing back rally nuns for World Series Game 1 at Minute Maid Park

After treating a group of nuns to tickets to ALCS Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, Mattress Mack confirmed on Tuesday that the women will be back when the Astros open the World Series at home Tuesday night.
The Vietnamese-Dominican sisters from southwest Houston travel to Mattress Mack's trade school to work with students.
The school is located at his Gallery Furniture location off I-45.
The sisters were such a hit, they're opening their own show in Vegas.
Just kidding, this isn't "Sister Act" but they are getting back in the habit for this home game appearance.
Before Game 6 of the ALCS versus the Boston Red Sox, also played here in Houston, Sister Mary Catherine Do threw out the first pitch, a "sinker," she says.
But she also continued to win hearts when she imitated shortstop Carlos Correa's "It's my time" move.
"I think the Boston Globe wrote, 'You know when a nun mocks you, you're in trouble,'" Mattress Mack said.
The rally nuns earned the nickname after they appeared on the jumbotron, and the Astros rallied to a victory.
Coincidence? We prefer to call it divine intervention.
On Tuesday night, the rally nuns will be blessing everyone with their presence in the Coca-Cola suite.
And it's a good thing Mattress Mack is a smooth businessman because he had to do some smooth talking to get the sisters out one more time.
"I had to talk to the Mother Superior. She said, 'It's a weeknight. The nuns have to do their class planning.' So finally, I was a pretty good salesman," he explained. "I'm bringing the rally nuns. They'll be here Tuesday and Wednesday night cheering and praying on our Houston Astros, so it should be a lot of fun."
Mattress Mack might also want to ask the rally nuns to say a little prayer about the big bets he's made.
He's no stranger to doing that, though. Even if it means, he loses money.
"Back in June, I did a futures bet on the Houston Astros at legal sports betting places," he said of his latest wagers. "I bet $3.2 million to win $36 million. So if the Astros win tonight, I'll have $36 million to pay out all those mattresses we've been selling."
Mattress Mack is referring to his latest promotion, where if the Astros win it all, any customer who bought a mattress will get it free. Of course, not just any mattress.
You'll need to have spent $3,000 or more on certain brands.
Are the odds in the Astros' (and Mattress Mack's) favor?
Caesars Sportsbook opened Sunday with the Astros as the favorites over the Braves after the latter finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the World Series.
Las Vegas probably feels pretty darn good about Mattress Mack's wagers. His wife? It appears not so much.
"My wife says I'm absolutely crazy. She says I have a gambling problem. I don't have a gambling problem. I just have a promotion problem, so I'm hedging the promotion and it worked out good this time," Mattress Mack said.
First pitch is at 7:09 p.m.
