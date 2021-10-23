Houston Astros

"Rally Nuns" return to Minute Maid Park to give the Astros their angels in the outfield

By
EMBED <>More Videos

"Rally Nuns" return to Minute Maid Park to assist the Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The angels in the outfield returned to Minute Maid Park Friday after being a playoff hit and rallying the Astros to a win earlier in the American League Championship Series.

Last week, the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province attended Game 1 of the ALCS. Astros fans went wild when they saw sisters waving towels on the jumbotron.

RELATED: Nuns from SW Houston enjoyed Astros ALCS Game 1 thanks to Mattress Mack

But the sisters usually lead a much quieter life.

"Very, very quiet and peaceful," Sister Marie Therese explained. "We do have moments of silence throughout the day."

CHAMPIONS! Houston Astros head to World Series after win over Boston

Their convent is in southwest Houston.

"It's a group of women living together worshipping the Lord and serving His church," Therese explained.

Lately, that serving has gone from the bells of church to another venue.

The sisters are a hit within Minute Maid Park.

"It gives us great joy just to know that we're a sign of hope somehow to the city and the game," Therese said.

Gallery Furniture's Mattress Mack invited the nuns to Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

After appearing on the jumbotron, the 'Stros rallied to victory, a comeback that's earned the sisters the nickname, the "rally nuns," and inspired Mattress Mack to give them tickets once again.

The sisters not only got tickets, one of them threw the first pitch.

"I never thought I'd have the opportunity to throw out the first pitch," Sister Mary Catherine Do said. "This is not just a regular game. A playoff game!"

Do said her first pitch sinker was a dream come true.

"Angels in the outfield," Do said. "We need all the help we can get tonight."

A higher power and excitement they never dreamed their humble lifestyle would bring.

"Wherever there's joy, there's the presence of God," Therese explained.

It's a presence felt with the group in centerfield that's gone from singing to church goers to reaching thousands of Astros fans.

"We cheer for all teams, but we cheer more for our home team, the Astros," Therese explained. "So, 'Go, Astros!"

With another World Series trip on the horizon, the rally nuns might have to trade their singing to cheering once again at Minute Maid Park.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston astrostexas newsnuncatholic churchu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
MLB playoffs 2021 - Love them or hate them, the Houston Astros are ...
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News