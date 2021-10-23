"Rally Nuns" return to Minute Maid Park to give the Astros their angels in the outfield

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The angels in the outfield returned to Minute Maid Park Friday after being a playoff hit and rallying the Astros to a win earlier in the American League Championship Series.Last week, the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province attended Game 1 of the ALCS. Astros fans went wild when they saw sisters waving towels on the jumbotron.But the sisters usually lead a much quieter life."Very, very quiet and peaceful," Sister Marie Therese explained. "We do have moments of silence throughout the day."Their convent is in southwest Houston."It's a group of women living together worshipping the Lord and serving His church," Therese explained.Lately, that serving has gone from the bells of church to another venue.The sisters are a hit within Minute Maid Park."It gives us great joy just to know that we're a sign of hope somehow to the city and the game," Therese said.Gallery Furniture's Mattress Mack invited the nuns to Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.After appearing on the jumbotron, the 'Stros rallied to victory, a comeback that's earned the sisters the nickname, the "rally nuns," and inspired Mattress Mack to give them tickets once again.The sisters not only got tickets, one of them threw the first pitch."I never thought I'd have the opportunity to throw out the first pitch," Sister Mary Catherine Do said. "This is not just a regular game. A playoff game!"Do said her first pitch sinker was a dream come true."Angels in the outfield," Do said. "We need all the help we can get tonight."A higher power and excitement they never dreamed their humble lifestyle would bring."Wherever there's joy, there's the presence of God," Therese explained.It's a presence felt with the group in centerfield that's gone from singing to church goers to reaching thousands of Astros fans."We cheer for all teams, but we cheer more for our home team, the Astros," Therese explained. "So, 'Go, Astros!"With another World Series trip on the horizon, the rally nuns might have to trade their singing to cheering once again at Minute Maid Park.