Nuns from SW Houston enjoyed Astros ALCS Game 1 thanks to Mattress Mack

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Excitement during the American League Championship Series wasn't only about the players, but Minute Maid Park went wild once a heavenly group hit center field.Game 1 of the American League Championship Series was electric. The Astros came back to win after a couple of home runs from stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.Some of the loudest cheers came from a group in center field. "It's just fantastic," fan, Angela said. "It's been phenomenal. I just can't express."These weren't your typical Astros fans. This group seemingly brought a higher power to Friday's game.No orange, but black and white, because those fans were all nuns."It's like 20 or 30 sisters ranging in age from teenagers just starting out, to 80-year-old sisters who have been in their whole life," Bishop Brendan Cahill said.The Vietnamese-Dominican sisters from southwest Houston scored seats from Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack."The sisters are no stranger to the furniture store owner.Earlier this year, Mack opened a trade school at his Gallery Furniture location off I-45.The school is a work to faith connection. Part of the faith comes from the nuns who travel to the furniture store and work with students. That passion helped get them to the ballpark."They love baseball, baby," Cahill said. "They love the Astros!"During game two, the nuns were gone, but their presence was felt. The new group in center field felt the pressure to deliver the same higher power."We were like, it's going to be a little bit different vibe tonight than it was last night," Astros fan Greg Goedeke explained. "I texted my friends last night saying there are nuns in the Coca-Cola suite. We're going to have a little bit different experience tonight."The result wasn't the same, but it doesn't mean the effort wasn't there. "There is a little bit of pressure," Goedeke said. "We might have to do some circles and prayer groups."After falling in Game 2, Astros fans may want the nuns to return."We're very excited about this," Sister Angela said. "It's fantastic. It's phenomenal. There are no words to express it"