Man shot in the neck, his truck stolen outside food store in southeast Houston

Police said surveillance video shows the victim walking one moment, and the next, he's been shot, lying on the pavement. Then, someone drives off with his truck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the person who shot a man and stole his truck in southeast Houston overnight.

Investigators said surveillance video is big in this case. The video reportedly shows the victim walking one moment, and the next, he's been shot, lying on the pavement. Then, someone drives off with his pickup truck.

The shooting happened at the 5 Star Food Store on Doolittle Boulevard near Jutland Road just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Houston police said the victim drove up, went into the convenience store, bought something, then came out. Investigators said they have video that shows him walking towards the dumpster. But then, he goes out of video frame, and that's the moment he was shot in the neck.

After that, someone drove off in his truck, according to police.

"What it looks like -- his pickup truck was taken, but we didn't exactly capture the whole incident, just parts of it," Lt. I. Izaguirre said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police are hopeful he'll be able to shine light on what happened or describe the shooter.

Investigators said it appears he's the only witness.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.