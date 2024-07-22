Shooting that left 20-year-old hurt in Pasadena may have been accidental, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old man is hurt after what may have been an accidental shooting inside a car in the Pasadena area on Monday, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Pasadena Boulevard at Raspberry Lane around 5:45 a.m.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where a gray Dodge Charger was stopped in the middle of the street.

Pasadena police said there were three people inside the car when the 20-year-old was shot one time. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

Investigators believe all of the people involved in the shooting were inside the vehicle when it happened. After an initial investigation, they think the shooting happened inside the car and may have been accidental.

"At this point, we have no reason to believe we're looking for any suspects or anybody else out there," Sgt. Raul Granados said.

The two people who were also inside the car during the shooting are being questioned by police.

Police were looking for surveillance video in the area to hopefully paint a clearer picture of what happened.