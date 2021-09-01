Husband killed in crash while fleeing after assaulting wife in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in a crash in southwest Houston while fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting his wife.It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 7200 Hillcroft Ave.According to police, officers initially responded to reports of the man assaulting his wife.When they got to the scene, they discovered the man, who was identified only as a 51-year-old, had taken off in a gray Honda Accord.Investigators said he was heading northbound on Hillcroft when he lost control and hit the back of a black Ford F-450 truck down the road.The man was sent to Memorial Hermann hospital in the Texas Medical Center where he later died. His wife was also sent to a hospital for injuries during the assault, according to police, but her condition wasn't released.The driver of the Ford was not injured.This incident remains under investigation.