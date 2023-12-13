"We don't know if it was a robbery, we don't know if it was gang-related, not real sure what exactly occurred," police said. Security guards saw two men, possibly armed with pistols, running from the scene.

Young man found shot to death inside high-rise elevator near University of Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person living in a Third Ward high-rise apartment complex made a gruesome discovery overnight.

A resident on the 17th floor was waiting for the elevator when the doors opened up, revealing the body of a man in his 20s who had been shot several times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said numerous shell casings were found in the elevator and multiple pistols were recovered from the scene.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Haven at Elgin apartments on Elgin Street near Milby Street. The high-rise is right across the street from the University of Houston campus and houses a lot of students from UH and Texas Southern University.

Houston police believe the shooting happened when the elevator was on the first floor of the building.

"We don't know if it was a robbery, we don't know if it was gang-related, not real sure what exactly occurred," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Security guards reported hearing multiple gunshots. They then saw two men running away, possibly armed with pistols, according to HPD.

Then, the resident on the 17th floor found the victim's body.

"So you can imagine to his surprise, that's what he saw, not knowing there was anything going on," Willkens said. "So, he called us immediately."

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim. It's unclear if he was a student or if he lived at the high-rise.

Willkens said the two suspects who fled the scene may have also been shot. Police were checking local hospitals for gunshot victims.

The shooting left students who live in the area shaken up.

"To stress about finals and then to not even feel safe in your own home to get away from your school responsibilities, it's really tough. I'm honestly scared for my friend to go home," Jahlyn Blacklock, whose friend lives in the building, said.

HPD said there was another shooting overnight at a gas station close to the high-rise. Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

SEE ALSO: UH off-campus apartment pushes back move-in date for students, causing several to be unhoused

The Haven at Elgin apartments are fairly new.

Back in August, several UH students contacted Action 13 after their move-in date was pushed back. The students, who couldn't find another place to live before classes began, were placed in emergency on-campus housing.

Management said furniture installation and a final inspection caused the delay.

The apartments are not affiliated with UH.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED:

UH students' move-in at Haven at Elgin delayed as work still ongoing at off-campus apartment

This isn't the start of the school year that University of Houston students had in mind. Eyewitness News looks into what's keeping hundreds of students from their room and board.

Many UH students without housing after another delayed move-in date

Hundreds of UH students are still without housing after starting classes within the past few weeks. In a letter obtained by Eyewitness News, students were told the move-in date at the Haven at Elgin was pushed back again to Sept. 7.

'It's not even ready': UH students concerned about unfinished apartment move-in after weeks of delay