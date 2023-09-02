WATCH LIVE

Many UH students without housing after another delayed move-in date

Saturday, September 2, 2023 7:18PM
UH housing issues: Students frustrated following unfinished off campus apartment pushes back the move-in date again
Hundreds of UH students are still without housing after starting classes within the past few weeks. In a letter obtained by Eyewitness News, students were told the move-in date at the Haven at Elgin was pushed back again to Sept. 7.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many University of Houston students have been waiting to locate temporary housing due to weeks of construction delays at an off-campus apartment.

Despite signing leases months ago, several students have yet to move in.

RELATED: UH students' move-in at Haven at Elgin delayed as work still ongoing at off-campus apartment

According to future residents, they originally intended to move into the Haven at Elgin by Aug. 31, but that deadline has been pushed back again.

Management says furniture installation and a final inspection caused the move-in date to shift.

The next move-in date scheduled for students at the complex is Thursday, Sept. 7.

