UH off-campus apartment pushes back move-in date for students, causing several to be unhoused

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It could have been a better first week of school for some 700 University of Houston students as they've reportedly been left without housing, according to a report.

A student contacted ABC13 to express the problems they and several students have faced regarding move-in day at the Haven at Elgin student apartment complex.

According to the student, the property reportedly pushed back the move-in date without adequately notifying the soon-to-be residents.

That decision has left students off campus or homeless.

In an email, it was said that the students were asked to sign a lease the previous semester for the unfinished apartments to be able to move in for the scheduled move-in date of Aug. 19 for the new school year.

In several videos posted on social media, students were seen at the complex, being told they would be accommodated by being placed in a hotel.

The next move-in date scheduled for students at the complex is Thursday, Aug. 31.

