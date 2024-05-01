Homeowner claims self-defense after shooting and killing attacker in his driveway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner is claiming self-defense after police say he shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him in his driveway on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department told ABC13 that officers received a call about the shooting at 8:36 p.m. on the city's southeast side.

The department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the shooting happened on Greendowns Street.

Investigators said the 45-year-old was arriving at his home with his family and got out of his car to move their trash can blocking the driveway.

As his wife was parking the vehicle, the homeowner was approached by a 29-year-old man described to be angry and behaving aggressively, according to HPD.

The two men began physically fighting, the homeowner shot the suspect, and he called the police.

"Apparently they both live on this street. We're trying to figure that out. The homeowner said the male attacked him in his driveway (and) he shot him in self-defense," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and drove the 29-year-old man to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he died.

The case will be presented to a Harris County grand jury.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.