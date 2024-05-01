Man leaving for work shot and killed by suspect with AK-47 in NW Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man shot and killed in his driveway while leaving for work was targeted by an onslaught of gunfire in northwest Harris County early Wednesday morning, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 13300 block of Wimbledon Oaks Drive.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said a man in his early 50s had just gotten into his car to leave for work when someone ambushed him and fired multiple shots, killing him.

His wife reportedly heard the commotion and went outside, but the shooter had already escaped.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said approximately 13 shots were fired from an AK-47-type weapon,

Investigators did not have a description of the suspect. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to check their surveillance cameras.

Although the exact motive of the shooting is unclear, investigators said it did not appear to be a robbery.

Gonzalez said the victim worked for a major company near the airport for 30 years.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).