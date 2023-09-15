After weeks of delay on a move-in date, hundreds of University of Houston students say they are living in an off-campus apartment building that is unfinished.

'It's not even ready': UH students concerned about unfinished apartment move-in after weeks of delay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of University of Houston students say they are living in an off-campus apartment building that is unfinished.

Originally, future residents said they were promised an Aug. 19 move-in date, but the building had failed to pass necessary inspections, according to the Houston Public Works.

Move-ins officially began on Sept. 7, just 19 days after the original date.

"I don't have a shower head," Najih Mohammed, a resident at Haven, said.

Another UH student expressed concerns with faulty plumbing.

"We were running on cold water for the past 48 hours," Obi Oguh, a resident at Haven, said.

On top of issues with actual apartment units, students say they don't have any of the amenities they paid for.

"Pool, non-existent. Gym, non-existent. Nothing," Mariel Lamai, a resident, said.

Lamai, like other UH students, was excited to call Haven at Elgin home.

The plan for most was to be settled in by Aug. 19, ahead of the fall semester. But 48 hours before, management pushed back the date to Aug. 31, according to an email that went out to residents.

"I can't even put into words how inconvenient it is. Like, my family isn't from the Houston area. We're from Dallas. It's not like I can drive 30 minutes down the street and move in on a whim," Lamai said.

According to Houston Public Works, Haven at Elgin was not cleared for occupancy until Sept. 7.

Residents provided Eyewitness News with photos of their units and hallways at move-in showing tiles were missing from ceilings, AC vents were left uncovered, and no running water.

"It's not even ready. It is like we are the test guinea pigs," Mohammed said.

SEE RELATED: Many UH students without housing after another delayed move-in date

Also, among the laundry list of complaints is the one working elevator available to residents and a lack of parking.

DPW says they've cleared three out of four floors in the parking garage.

Lamai says it lacks security, and her car was broken into. At least two other residents claimed the same.

"It doesn't make sense to me that you can advertise and promote and claim this is going to be some big high luxury, apartment high-rise apartment and we are left with whatever this mess is," Lamai said.

The complex sent the following statement to ABC13:

"Haven at Elgin received its temporary certificate occupancy on Sept. 7 and began moving residents in then. Minor construction and punch work is still ongoing in common areas of the building. We are addressing maintenance issues as they come in, and encourage our residents to fill out a maintenance request if their apartments require service."

SEE ALSO: UH off-campus apartment pushes back move-in date for students, causing several to be unhoused